PHOTO: CM Punk shows off new look in latest public appearance with AEW star 

CM Punk has been absent from AEW for quite some time now. The last time we saw the Second City Saint was at the post-All Out media scrum when he was a bloody mess. In a recent photo, he showed off a new look alongside House of Black member Brody King.

In the main event of All Out 2022, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship for the second time. However, he sustained a serious injury during the match, and during the media scrum, he verbally obliterated the Elite, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.

A brawl ensued in the backstage area, which led to everyone involved getting suspensions. The Elite were stripped off their Trios Championship while the Voice of the Voiceless was forced to relinquish his newly won World Title.

While the Elite has returned to television since, and CM Punk has been absent from any All Elite Wrestling programming. The most recent episode of Dynamite broadcasted from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, and the former WWE Champion posted a picture alongside Brody King at the venue.

The speculation regarding the suspended star's future has been rampant over the last few months and there is little to no clarity if we will see him wrestle in Tony Khan's company again.

Hall of Famers discussed what sets CM Punk apart from WWE and AEW counterparts

It is no secret that the former ROH World Champion has no filter between his brain and mouth. The Straight Edge Superstar speaks his mind when he wishes to. This tendency of his can rub people the wrong way, according to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager discussed with veteran journalist Bill Apter about how he stands out in the wrestling business.

"[When asked about why CM Punk rubs people the wrong way] Because he's an honest man. Because he speaks his mind, that's why," Teddy Long said.

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter added:

"I agree, I agree. He comes out, and he's a man who's unfiltered and he's like that. It wasn't like that the whole time. One of the things that he's known for best."

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling is one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. Despite having his share of detractors, there is no doubt that AEW was better off with him.

