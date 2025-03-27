Is MJF officially in The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the star's status following uncertain AEW Dynamite segment 

AEW star MJF's intentions to join the Hurt Syndicate might have been halted for now. But witnessing the events that went down, it seems he is already a part of the dominant faction.

The Salt of the Earth had been engaging in rivalries with legends in recent memory, diverting from his goal of once again becoming AEW World Champion. MVP approached him with an offer to join his side last week on Dynamite.

This week at the show, MJF met MVP in the ring to give his answer. After much contemplation, MJF seemingly agreed to join the hurt side. However, his plan backfired as fellow Hurt Syndicate members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dismissed the idea, and Lashley tore the card MVP handed to MJF.

However, The Salt of the Earth agreed to MVP's offer. Moreover, the former Franchise Playa himself revealed in a backstage segment that the Hurt Syndicate had been looking for a fourth member for a while. This could mean that MVP might have accepted MJF in his faction, too, and it would take just a few weeks for him to convince Lashley and Benjamin to accept him as the new member of the stable.

Hurt Syndicate could be a fresh direction for MJF in AEW

While MJF is a top AEW star in his own right, he has not been able to find himself in the top spot where a star of his caliber belongs. Despite feuding with legends, the Salt of the Earth's real goal has been to reclaim the World Championship, which he has mentioned on numerous occasions.

MVP and the Hurt Syndicate could be the catalysts to lead him back to the title in the future. MVP has been known to be an excellent manager from his past tenures, and MJF could surely use his alliance to his benefit while exploring a completely fresh creative direction for the company.

While his status with the Hurt Syndicate remains uncertain at the moment, it remains to be seen if the faction would accept him into their stable in the weeks to come.

