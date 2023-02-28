Is reigning AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter dating anyone?

AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter has done all of her talking in the ring since she arrived in Jacksonville, with very little about her personal life coming to light. This begs the old question on the minds of many of her loyal fans: is she single?

There are multiple couples on the AEW roster that have even been acknowledged on TV, with Adam Cole and Britt Baker classing themselves as a "power couple," Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo calling themselves "America's favorite couple." Meanwhile, Skye Blue and Dante Martin haven't had the chance to call themselves anything.

But what about the queen of the division? Is the AEW Women's Champion in the dating scene? Or is she just not that into people like her character on TV suggests?

At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed or made public as to whether Jamie Hayter is in a relationship, potentially signaling that she is, in fact, single. However, it might simply be a case of not wanting to go public with her personal affairs.

As recently as 2022, there were rumors swirling that Hayter was potentially more than friends with Charlie Ramone, AEW's Special Projects Manager, Charlie Ramone, who is not only a former Being the Elite Champion but also works closely with Darby Allin on the former TNT Champion's clothing line. Some pictures of the two surfaced on Twitter as well:

The two were even spotted in an Instagram post uploaded by Charlie captioned, "2022 was wild," that featured Hayter a number of times. While nothing has been officially confirmed, Jamie and Charlie do seem to look cozy and cute together.

Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's Championship at Revolution

Since defeating Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear 2022, Jamie Hayter has remained undefeated. However, she has only made one defense of her championship.

That is all set to change at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th, when Hayter will have to deal with two challengers in the form of Saraya and Ruby Soho.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Looks like its gonna be a triple threat Jamie Hayter vs Ruby Soho vs Saraya at Revolution. #AEWDynamite Looks like its gonna be a triple threat Jamie Hayter vs Ruby Soho vs Saraya at Revolution. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hIzw79nFDg

Saraya believes that she is above all homegrown AEW talent and wants the women's title to prove that. While Soho has steadily put together an impressive winning streak since the turn of the new year, with the highlights being wins over Britt Baker and Toni Storm in a three-way match and the street fight against TayJay on the January 13th edition of Rampage.

