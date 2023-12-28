Is Samoa Joe The Devil? Breaking down the cliffhanger ending to AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe did the unthinkable on AEW Dynamite when he attacked a beaten-down MJF and fully turned on the World Champion. By doing so, he has put a lot of questions in the minds of wrestling fans around the world.

The one that will bite away at the fans will be this: Is Samoa Joe The Devil? While on the surface, it would be easy to say yes, the answer is more complicated than it seems. While attacking MJF, he said that he did all this to him.

Expand Tweet

That means he could have orchestrated all the attacks on Maxwell over the last few months, only to make him vulnerable and weak when he defends his AEW World Championship against Joe at Worlds End on December 30.

However, the masked figure appeared on the screen before Joe's heel turn with the message, "Pleasure doing business with you." It can also mean Joe was just an associate of The Devil.

What makes this even more intriguing is that Joe looked genuinely out there to help MJF in his bid to take down The Devil.

Eric Bischoff is looking forward to the Samoa Joe vs MJF match the most

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has revealed that he is waiting to see what will happen when Samoa Joe takes on MJF for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End.

Bischoff was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he praised the two wrestlers and singled out Joe for special praise.

"To be completely honest, I haven't seen a lot of the hype [for the match]. I am looking forward to the MJF/Joe match just because I think they're two phenomenal performers. Very strong family man and he's hanging in there, and he's doing a great job. I love Samoa Joe's work and I dig him as a human being," said Eric. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Given the kind of longevity that Joe has had in the wrestling industry, it should be no surprise to see the respect he gets from his peers for his work.

Do you think Joe will beat MJF at Worlds End? Tell us in the comments below.