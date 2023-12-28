Former WWE United States Champion shockingly revealed as The Devil’s associate

The Devil has once more made his presence known in AEW, but this time, it was revealed that a former WWE Superstar was their associate who had helped them wreak havoc.

For tonight's main event, MJF and Samoa Joe were scheduled to take on two of the Devil's henchmen for the ROH Tag Team titles. This was following a challenge dropped by the man in the mask last week.

However, things did not go according to plans for the champion, as he was left without a tag team partner. The former WWE Superstar was shown clutching his knee backstage as he was seemingly attacked by the henchmen.

This forced Friedman to defend the titles on his own, but he fell to great numbers, as he was blindsided by two other henchmen hiding under the ring.

They continued attacking MJF, which forced Samoa Joe to come out despite being incapacitated to save his partner. After sending the goons running, the Devil himself appeared on screen with a message.

"Pleasure doing business with you."

This revealed that Samoa Joe was working with the Devil, and he played a part in all that had been going down.

It seems like the former WWE United States Champion will now do everything he can to get what he wants, and he now has a major advantage against MJF this coming weekend at Worlds End.

What were your reactions to this revelation? Let us know in the comments section below.