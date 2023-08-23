Is Tony Khan richer than Vince McMahon? Find out his extraordinary net worth!

Tony Khan and Vince McMahon are two of the most prominent names in the business of professional wrestling, and fans have been always curious to know whether the AEW President is richer than VKM.

Vince McMahon will forever be credited as the man who won the Monday Night wars back in 1990s and also took the pro wrestling industry to the height that it's on today. Tony Khan, on the other hand, would also be remebered as a visionary who revolutionized wrestling by presenting an alternative.

Both Khan and Mr. McMahon hold the top-level authority of AEW and WWE respectively. It is a well known fact that Vince McMahon is a billionare and his Stamford-based promotion also boasts a staggering valuation of billions, in which he is the prime stake holder. On the other hand, Tony Khan's Net Worth is also in billions.

Moreover, fans might be wondering whether TK is more rich than Vince, considering his endeavours other than AEW, such as owning Jacksonville Jaguars football team. Well as per sources, McMahon stands at a $3 Billion in net worth, whereas Khan clocked $1.5 Billion in Net Worth.

Considering the Net Worth of both Billionares, TK still has a long way to go, however, such figures at a young age and what he has achieved with AEW and else is definitely commendable.

Tony Khan claims making a lot of money with AEW All In

All In event at the Wembley stadium would be a milestone in Tony Khan's life, as it is the biggest event in the history of AEW. TK also admitted that his promotion would make tons of money, considering ticket sales and gate records talking to CNBC:

“We’re gonna make a ton of money on AEW All In. Frankly, before the pay-per-view, it’s a wildly profitable event based on the ticket sales which are massive, in the neigbourhood of ten million dollars in tickets we’ve sold. It’s really exciting, we’re gonna have 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, it’s gonna beat all kinds of attendance records and it’s gonna be just a great, great evening of pro wrestling in England." [H/T TJRWrestling]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how All In turns out to be and also time will tell how far would AEW go with TK in charge in the near future.

