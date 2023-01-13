Is Tony Khan richer than the $3 Billion net worth Vince McMahon?

One of the major reports that circulated recently was AEW buying WWE amidst rumors of the latter being up for sale, especially with Tony Khan's net worth.

It's no wonder that WWE has become mainstream, especially after Vince McMahon's acquisition in the 1980s. It has seen some competition in the past against WCW, which the former has defeated. Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling recently became the top competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. Still, he is not new to the sports business.

Khan has a lot of business ventures. He serves as the president of the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, English football club Fulham FC, and owner of TruMedia Networks. Aside from AEW, Khan also acquired another wrestling promotion, Ring of Honor. Although he has a lot of business outside wrestling, it's still not enough to top Vince's.

Multiple sources have reported that Tony Khan's net worth is at $1 billion. The number may be high, but it's still not enough for Vince McMahon's $3 billion net worth, according to Forbes.

Vince's net worth might be bigger than Tony Khan's, but that's not the case for the latter's father. Shahid Khan's net worth is $11.7 billion, according to Forbes. Aside from the business ventures he has with his son, he is also the owner of the supplier of motor vehicle components, Flex-N-Gate.

Meanwhile, the accumulated net worth of the McMahon family is also not enough to top the Khans. Linda McMahon's net worth is $1.6 billion, Stephanie McMahon's at $150 million, and Shane McMahon's at $100 million.

Tony Khan's net worth might be put to test against Vince McMahon

One of the biggest pieces of news that surfaced recently was not only Vince McMahon's return to WWE, but how the promotion is possibly up for sale.

A number of companies were said to be in line to buy the Stamford-based promotion. The likes of Netflix, Disney, Amazon, and even had reports that a closed deal was already made with Saudi Arabia. However, another addition to the name was reportedly the Khans.

CNBC recently reported that the father-and-son duo from the Jacksonville-based promotion is not outright interested in buying WWE, but will partner with a media company to share it.

The report also noted that the Khans will allow the possibility of the Executive Chairman to continue his role if the sale goes through, but nothing has come forth from those talks. It also looks like that might not happen as McMahon, merging with their rival company is a "long shot."

It remains to be seen what will happen next in the sale of WWE, and if the Khans will truly be the ones who will acquire their rival company.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes