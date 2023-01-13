Backstage news on WWE potentially merging with AEW - Reports 

Are the Khans planning a big takeover of WWE? Not quite yet, but according to a report from CNBC, AEW is interested in a possible merger with WWE.

So how would that work? For one, the report states that the Khans - Shad and Tony Khan aren't planning to outright buy the entire company themselves, but to partner with a media company to share the intellectual property.

The report comes in the wake of rumors that Vince McMahon had sold WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Perhaps it was a litmus test to see the overall reaction, as Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting and CNBC later reported that the rumors of the sale to Saudi Arabia were "never true to begin with."

Nevertheless, the entire story continues to get more interesting. CNBC noted that it's a "long shot" to think that Vince McMahon would merge his company with the "much smaller" AEW - the #2 wrestling promotion in the world.

CNBC also noted that The Khans are "open" to the possibility of Vince McMahon continuing his role after the sale, but those talks are yet to begin.

For those who are curious, Tony Khan's father, Shad Khan, has a net worth of $7.56 Billion, according to Bloomberg.

The Stamford-based promotion's billions have come in recent years primarily because of lucrative broadcast deals from FOX, USA Network, and then Peacock for streaming rights.

This is considered a strong point for the company for potential buyers who will have to shell out a few billion to acquire the sports entertainment juggernaut.

