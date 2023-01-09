How much is Vince McMahon's family's net worth?

Vince McMahon's net worth of billions is not surprising due to his role and importance not just in WWE, but in the wrestling world in general. However, the rest of the family has an equally impressive number.

Vince purchased WWE (then WWF) from his father in the 1980s and ultimately became one of the most well-known businessmen in the sport. Not only was he known for his backstage role, but also appeared on-screen as a talent and even briefly as a commentator. A similar path that was taken by the rest of his family.

Stephanie McMahon, aside from being an on-screen talent, also served briefly as the company's model for their merchandise and more. In 2007 she became the Executive Vice President, then later the Chief Brand Officer, and finally and presently the Chairwoman and Co-CEO.

Shane McMahon also spent some time as a referee and producer in WWE before becoming an on-air talent. He also served as the EVP of Global Media before resigning in 2009. Unlike the first two McMahons, Shane didn't stay with the company and was quietly let go last year.

Linda McMahon was also a brief on-screen character, but mostly spent time backstage where she served as the former Co-Chief Executive. Still, she resigned in 2009 to pursue a career in politics, but still holds shares in WWE.

Due to their many ventures both in and out of the Stamford-based promotion and in various proceedings, it's no surprise why McMahon's net worth is in the millions and billions.

At the time of writing, Vince McMahon's net worth is estimated to be around $2.4 billion. Linda's net worth is around $2 billion, Stephanie's is at $150 million and Shane's is around $100 million. Additionally, Paul "Triple H" Levesque's net worth is also at $150 million. In total, McMahon's net worth is around $4.8 billion combined.

Vince McMahon's net worth wasn't affected despite his initial retirement from WWE in 2022

One of the biggest wrestling news stories from last year was Vince McMahon announcing his retirement as CEO and Chairman. It's no surprise that the current Chairwoman is Stephanie, and her Co-CEO is Nick Khan. However, it didn't take long for the 77-year-old to come back.

There has been speculation about Vince returning to his position ever since he retired. All of this was confirmed recently when he returned as a member of the Board of Directors, with plans of even selling WWE.

It remains to be seen what will happen to WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned to a significant backstage role.

