What is Linda McMahon's net worth?

Linda McMahon was born Linda Marie Edwards on October 4, 1948, in New Bern, North Carolina. She is the wife of WWE's Vince McMahon, having married him in 1966. The couple has two children - a son named Shane and a daughter named Stephanie.

McMahon is currently pursuing a career in politics. From 2017 to 2019, she served as the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration under Donald Trump's presidency. She is currently working as the chairperson of the America First Policies super PAC.

In addition to the revenue and fame she earns from it, she holds 1% of WWE stock, which means she can get $37 million if she ever sells her shares. On the other hand, her husband owns 42% of the company's stock.

Naturally, given that she is part of a wealthy family and an incredibly successful woman, the question arises as to what Linda McMahon's net worth is. If you are looking for an answer, we have it right here.

According to reports, Linda McMahon's net worth is $2 billion. The massive figure is due to her hard work, business acumen, and smart decisions. Her WWE assets and political earnings make her one of the wealthiest members of the Trump Cabinet.

She also owns other valuable assets like a $12 million penthouse in Manhattan, another one in Stamford worth $3 million, a loft in Tribeca, multiple real estate properties in New York City, Boca Raton, Las Vegas, and even a sports yacht.

Are Vince and Linda McMahon still together?

Vince and Linda McMahon have been married for over five decades. However, the recent allegations against her husband have made headlines for the wrong reasons. He is currently under investigation for paying off a former employee $3 million to bury an alleged affair under the proverbial rug.

Rumors of the couple's strained relationship started swirling due to Vinnie Mac's words on The Pat McAfee Show. While there, the former WWE Chairman and CEO addressed Linda as his "wife at the time." He instantly corrected himself, but it was said on air for the world to hear.

However, noted journalist Dave Meltzer mentioned that despite the tension and the allegations, the couple is married, but they haven't been living together for quite a while now. Linda and Vince McMahon haven't addressed the rumors of their separation.

