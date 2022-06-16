Linda and Vince McMahon are reportedly no longer together

In the wake of the recent allegations, it has been reported that Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon are no longer together.

Fans were shocked when recent news broke stating Vince McMahon is under investigation over allegations that he paid $3 million to a former employee with whom he had an affair. The allegation claims that Vince hired a woman in 2019 whose salary increased from $100,000 to $200,000 following the alleged affair.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Dave Meltzer claimed that Stephanie McMahon was aware of the situation. He also made an interesting comment about Vince and Linda McMahon's current marital status:

“Technically they’re married. I mean, they haven’t been together in a long, long time though.” (H/T: ITR)

Linda McMahon @Linda_McMahon Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3 Best part of receiving tonight's Prescott Bush Award from #ctgop was sharing the honor with part of my family! http://t.co/cY0ga4eGW3

Following Stephanie's recent departure and the allegations against Vince, the McMahon family will certainly attract many eyeballs moving forward.

Rene Dupree claims Linda and Vince McMahon haven't lived together in ages

Rene Dupree, who previously worked with WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era and won tag team gold on a few occasions, claimed that Linda and Vince McMahon hadn't lived together for a while.

Dupree recently spoke on the Cafe De Rene podcast, where he made a surprising statement about Vince and Linda's living arrangements:

"I heard that Vince and Linda are still legally married but they haven't lived together in decades." (from 8:22 to 8:30)

The 76-year-old has been surrounded by allegations and controversies in the past as well. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates.

