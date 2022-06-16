Former WWE star claims he heard Vince McMahon and Linda "haven't lived together in decades"

Former WWE star Rene Dupree says that he 'heard' Vince McMahon and his wife Linda haven't lived together in decades.

Vince McMahon is the trending topic of the wrestling world at the moment, and for all the wrong reasons. WWE is currently investigating a secret $3 million settlement that McMahon reportedly agreed to pay an ex-employee who was hired as a paralegal and with whom he allegedly had an affair.

McMahon immediately began trending on Twitter and the news is garnering massive coverage on the web. The WWE Universe isn't happy over the allegations. Several wrestling personalities have also commented on the fiasco. Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently spoke about the same on his Cafe De Rene podcast. He made quite a surprising statement about Vince's relationship with his wife Linda McMahon.

"I heard that Vince and Linda are still legally married but they haven't lived together in decades," Rene said [8:22-8:30].

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon have appeared together on WWE TV on various occasions

Rene Dupree's comments are quite surprising and are bound to generate a lot of controversy. Fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt, though, as Dupree heard from someone and isn't sure about the same.

Over the years, Vince and Linda McMahon have made WWE TV appearances on countless occasions. The duo have been part of a bunch of controversial angles as well. Some of the storylines that Vince and Linda have been a part of have been heavily slammed by the WWE Universe, with Vince being bashed for going too far.

Back in 2003, Vince, Linda, and Stephanie McMahon were involved in a highly controversial angle on WWE SmackDown. The angle saw McMahon getting romantically involved with Sable, which didn't sit well with Linda and Stephanie. The storyline came to a close with an "I Quit" match at No Mercy 2003, which ended with Vince standing tall over a fallen Stephanie.

In another angle that received mixed reactions from fans, Vince demanded a divorce from Linda, which led to her being institutionalized. His character kicked off a relationship with Trish Stratus around the same time. Stratus turned on Vince at WrestleMania X-Seven, thus turning babyface in the process.

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon's on-screen characters have certainly had quite a rocky relationship over the years. When it comes to real life, though, there is no concrete evidence to support the rumors that Rene Dupree heard.

Please credit Cafe De Rene with an H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes from this article!

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far