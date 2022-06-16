"Cancel Vince McMahon"- Twitter angrily reacts to recent allegations against WWE Chairman

Wrestling Twitter is abuzz with reactions following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

As per The Wall Street Journal, the WWE Chairman is in major trouble as the company is investigating a whopping $3 million secret settlement. The settlement prevents a former employee from talking about her relationship with McMahon.

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

Here's an excerpt from WSJ's piece that has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm:

"The board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said. The Journal couldn’t determine how many previous agreements were being scrutinized." [H/T The Wall Street Journal]

The WWE Universe took to Twitter and other social media platforms immediately after the news broke. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the allegations towards McMahon:

Eno // Garuf @Gareth_EW Cancel Vince McMahon.



He is one of the people who truly deserves it. Cancel Vince McMahon.He is one of the people who truly deserves it.

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo “We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” “We are extremely disappointed in Vince McMahon for his unprofessional actions” https://t.co/3HL3mINLe2

snowboiiii @snowboiiii can you imagine if vince mcmahon went to jail. can you imagine this can you imagine if vince mcmahon went to jail. can you imagine this

Jeremy Ball @JMBall21 People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story???



Literally everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes. People who don’t watch wrestling: Wow can you believe this Vince McMahon story???Literally everyone who’s watched wrestling since 1998: Yes.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Me opening Twitter and seeing why Vince McMahon is trending: Me opening Twitter and seeing why Vince McMahon is trending: https://t.co/eh39fWLKnI

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo The Vince McMahon story..... lord..... this is seriously bad. The Vince McMahon story..... lord..... this is seriously bad.

kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia Let’s be honest, nobody is surprised about that Vince McMahon story. I’m surprised there isn’t MORE stories. Let’s be honest, nobody is surprised about that Vince McMahon story. I’m surprised there isn’t MORE stories.

ً @GAIASTRAPHOUSE dark side of the ring: Vince McMahon addition gone be a 12 hour marathon dark side of the ring: Vince McMahon addition gone be a 12 hour marathon😭😭😭 https://t.co/nJIedEKcy6

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Nobody:



Vince McMahon showing up to an emergency boardroom meeting: Nobody:Vince McMahon showing up to an emergency boardroom meeting: https://t.co/FnFLocwo2v

trinity the tuck @CasaDupre There’s no allegation against Vince McMahon that I wouldn’t believe. Even the most ridiculous. He did it all There’s no allegation against Vince McMahon that I wouldn’t believe. Even the most ridiculous. He did it all

✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ @itsJustinRitch So I guess Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE “let us all down” today…



Ain’t karma something… So I guess Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE “let us all down” today…Ain’t karma something… https://t.co/cRKy91wjqK

Joshua Moreira @JMPunk321 Vince McMahon when the WWE Board removes him Vince McMahon when the WWE Board removes him https://t.co/3ElOtSWINJ

Greg Morgan @GoodMicWork Can't for the life of me figure out why Vince McMahon and Donald Trump are friends. I wonder what it could be? Can't for the life of me figure out why Vince McMahon and Donald Trump are friends. I wonder what it could be?

Joe Kassabian @jkass99 Vince McMahon is one of those unique people so terrible that whenever something even worse about him comes out absolutely zero people are surprised. Vince McMahon is one of those unique people so terrible that whenever something even worse about him comes out absolutely zero people are surprised.

More details on the Vince McMahon fiasco have emerged

Fightful Select, one of the most reputable pro-wrestling news outlets, has shared interesting details about the allegations against McMahon. As per Fightful, many people within WWE had suspected that something was going on between Vince and the employee in question. Fightful added that the employee was given a massive promotion last year, during last year's April budget cuts.

Initially, she was an assistant to John Laurinaitis and was promoted to the position of director role during that period. Several key board members, including Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon were possibly aware that the investigation was ongoing. As per the report, John Laurinaitis could take a fall for Vince McMahon and be let go by the company once the dust has settled.

Vince McMahon is the most influential person in the pro-wrestling world. He has been instrumental in bringing pro-wrestling to the mainstream audience in the 80s and 90s, and turning WWE into a global media giant. McMahon is also one of the most controversial entities in the pro-wrestling business and has been on the receiving end of serious allegations on various occasions in the past.

We'll keep you updated with more information about the investigation as the story unfolds.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far