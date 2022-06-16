"Cancel Vince McMahon"- Twitter angrily reacts to recent allegations against WWE Chairman

Wrestling Twitter is abuzz with reactions following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.
As per The Wall Street Journal, the WWE Chairman is in major trouble as the company is investigating a whopping $3 million secret settlement. The settlement prevents a former employee from talking about her relationship with McMahon.
Here's an excerpt from WSJ's piece that has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm:
"The board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said. The Journal couldn’t determine how many previous agreements were being scrutinized." [H/T The Wall Street Journal]
The WWE Universe took to Twitter and other social media platforms immediately after the news broke. Check out some of the most notable reactions to the allegations towards McMahon:
More details on the Vince McMahon fiasco have emerged
Fightful Select, one of the most reputable pro-wrestling news outlets, has shared interesting details about the allegations against McMahon. As per Fightful, many people within WWE had suspected that something was going on between Vince and the employee in question. Fightful added that the employee was given a massive promotion last year, during last year's April budget cuts.
Initially, she was an assistant to John Laurinaitis and was promoted to the position of director role during that period. Several key board members, including Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon were possibly aware that the investigation was ongoing. As per the report, John Laurinaitis could take a fall for Vince McMahon and be let go by the company once the dust has settled.
Vince McMahon is the most influential person in the pro-wrestling world. He has been instrumental in bringing pro-wrestling to the mainstream audience in the 80s and 90s, and turning WWE into a global media giant. McMahon is also one of the most controversial entities in the pro-wrestling business and has been on the receiving end of serious allegations on various occasions in the past.
We'll keep you updated with more information about the investigation as the story unfolds.
