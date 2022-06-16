Backstage news on the Vince McMahon allegations; major WWE personality to take the fall

Vince McMahon has been a trending topic again after reports emerged stating that the WWE board of directors is investigating a secret settlement he allegedly reached with a former employee to cover up an affair.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Chairman had agreed to pay $3 million to a former WWE employee who was hired as a paralegal in 2019. The woman was prevented from discussing their relationship due to the separation agreement.

According to Fightful Select, the affair between the WWE Chairman and the paralegal was suspected by many people within the company. The report also mentions that she was given a big promotion during last year's budget cuts in April.

Fightful was informed that the woman was promoted from John Laurinaitis' assistant to a “director” role during that period. The report also noted that WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, who took a leave of absence several weeks ago, was most likely aware of the investigation along with other board members including Triple H and Nick Khan.

It was immediately speculated that someone in the company leaked the information on purpose. The WWE board has also reportedly uncovered other nondisclosure agreements that involve claims of misconduct towards Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- Early reactions for what the future holds

- Internal reaction to Nia Jax's tweet in April

- Another promotion that raised eyebrows

- Stephanie McMahon's knowledge

- MORE A big update, reactions, more details on the Vince McMahon investigation on FightfulSelect.com - Early reactions for what the future holds- Internal reaction to Nia Jax's tweet in April- Another promotion that raised eyebrows- Stephanie McMahon's knowledge- MORE A big update, reactions, more details on the Vince McMahon investigation on FightfulSelect.com- Early reactions for what the future holds- Internal reaction to Nia Jax's tweet in April- Another promotion that raised eyebrows- Stephanie McMahon's knowledge- MORE https://t.co/KGt1K6Bhoh

John Laurinaitis is expected to take the fall for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

John Laurinaitis was reappointed as the WWE’s head of talent relations last year, and is currently in charge of talent relations in the company. Fightful Select provided an insight into the backstage reaction at the time, revealing that the female star had expressed frustration with the move.

One talent stated that they'd rather get all their belongings sent to them in a trash bag when they get released than have to deal with Laurinaitis and neither of the options are good.

The report also mentions that people in the company believe that Vince McMahon’s power is under serious threat, and that John Laurinaitis could take the fall for him. Sources that Fightful spoke to are expecting John Laurinaitis to be replaced before "all is said and done."

WWE reportedly issued a statement to its staff regarding the situation, stating that they are cooperating with the independent investigation initiated by the Board of Directors.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest information regarding the Vince McMahon investigation as the story unfolds.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far