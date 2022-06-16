Vince McMahon under investigation following alleged affair bribe and cover-up with ex-WWE employee

Things are about to become a lot more complicated for WWE owner Vince McMahon.

The 76-year-old billionaire who has built and run the WWE empire over several decades is now under investigation over a secret three-million-dollar settlement that McMahon agreed to pay to a to a former employee who he allegedly had an affair with.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the WWE board is investigating a separation agreement from January of 2022. The settlement kept the former employee - who was reportedly hired as a paralegal in 2019 - from "discussing her relationship with Mr. McMahon or disparaging him."

During this investigation, the WWE board has also uncovered other nondisclosure agreements that involve claims of misconduct towards both Mr. McMahon and WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

A WWE spokesperson says they are fully cooperating with the current Vince McMahon investigation

A WWE spokesman told the Wall Street Journal that the company is "cooperating fully" with the situation and that "the relationship with the ex-paralegal was consensual."

The spokesman went on to state that WWE takes these allegations seriously and will be dealing with them appropriately.

Neither Mr. McMahon nor Laurinaitis responded to Wall Street Journal's requests for comment.

This is certainly some shocking news that could possibly rock the WWE corporate empire in the weeks to come. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding the Vince McMahon investigation.

