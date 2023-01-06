Who did Vince McMahon remove from WWE's Board of Directors?

WWE's Board of Directors saw a number of people removed after Vince McMahon's return announcement. Interestingly, McMahon was not the only one to be added back to the list.

Vince shocked the world when he announced in July 2022 that he had retired from his position in WWE. The news may not have come as a shock to some, as he was being investigated at the time for allegedly paying former female employees a large sum of money for sexual misconduct.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, then took over as Chairwoman and became the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque also took the position of Head of Creative, later being promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer. However, the return of the 77-year-old McMahon might mark major changes for the Board of Directors.

In a recent SEC filing, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler were removed from their positions on WWE's Board of Directors. The three vacant spots were then filled by Vince McMahon, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson.

"The actions, communicated to WWE's Board of Directors today via written consent, include the election to the Board of Mr. McMahon, as well as Michelle Wilson and George Barrios - former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members, and currently the Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Isos Capital Management - and the requisite removal from the Board of three directors. Mr. McMahon expects to assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board," Vince later stated in a press release.

A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios on the board and removes independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed.

Aside from changing WWE's Board of Directors, Vince McMahon has another plan for the company

The changes to the Stamford-based promotion's product after the 77-year-old's exit was visibly seen and were also positively felt backstage. However, it looks like the return of the former Chairman might cause another major shift.

The same press release also mentioned how Vince wished to capitalize on unique opportunities for the company and capitalize on the shareholder's long-term value. Following this announcement, significant changes were also present regarding WWE's stock.

"Vince McMahon, the founder and controlling shareholder of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. ('WWE' or the 'Company') (NYSE: WWE), announced today that he has taken necessary actions to position the Company to capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders."

It remains to be seen what will happen now to WWE that McMahon has seemingly returned to the wrestling promotion.

