Does AEW President Tony Khan have a higher net worth than Stephanie McMahon?

A mainstay of WWE, Stephanie McMahon’s net worth is not a shocker for fans considering her multiple business ventures, yet it pales in comparison to Tony Khan’s purse. The owner of All Elite Wrestling exceeds the amount held by the former Chairwoman by a huge margin.

Stephanie had a memorable run in WWE. The multi-talented personality started as a model for the merchandising department, but quickly got engaged in the creative endeavors of the wrestling promotion. She was promoted to Executive Vice President of Creative in 2007 and later became the Chief Brand Officer in 2013, spearheading projects for the product’s growth.

In July 2022, the 46-year-old retired professional wrestler took on the responsibility of Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon departed the company due to various allegations surrounding him. After nearly seven months, The Billion Dollar Princess resigned today amidst news of a potential WWE sale.

While Stephanie is relieved of her duties, Tony Khan is gasping under the burden of his AEW duties. He manages almost every section of his promotion as he is the president, chief executive, general manager and executive producer of All Elite Wrestling. He had his fair share of controversies and backstage heat in late 2022, but the new year has been smooth sailing.

Besides AEW, the 40-year-old owns Fulham, an English soccer club, Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and TruMedia Networks - a firm specializing in innovative sports analytics. Private holdings and multiple business ventures are the reason why Tony Khan’s net worth topples over Stephanie McMahon’s net worth.

According to multiple sources, Tony Khan’s net worth stands at $1 billion USD. The billionaire experienced a drop in his worth as compared to last year. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon’s net worth combined with her husband Triple H’s holdings is estimated to be $150 million as of 2023.

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth compared to Vince McMahon’s net worth

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has a net worth higher than the combined number of Stephanie McMahon and Tony Khan. It is no wonder that he owns a huge number of Class B shares, which ultimately gave him the majority voting power in the recent elections.

In 2023, Vince McMahon’s net worth stands at $3 billion USD. He owns 92% of the company while his daughter owns only 2.47% due to her 2.5 million shareholding. Tony Khan will need to create miracles in the wrestling world if he plans to overtake McMahon’s net worth and legacy anytime soon.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes