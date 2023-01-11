Does Stephanie McMahon have a higher net worth than former WWE CEO Vince McMahon?

It's no wonder that Stephanie McMahon has an impressive net worth, especially after all of her business ventures in WWE. However, it's still incomparable to Vince McMahon's despite his absence for a few months.

The 46-year-old went through numerous roles in the Stamford-based promotion. From being their model for merchandise, on-screen talent, Executive Vice President of Creative in 2007, Chief Brand Officer in 2013, and the eventual Chairwoman and Co-CEO with Nick Khan in 2022 after Vince resigned. However, she recently announced her departure from the company after the 77-year-old returned with the position as the Chairman once again.

Stephanie McMahon's net worth as of January 2023 is estimated to be $150 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, which the site has reported to be a combined net worth with her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The site also reported that she owns 2.47% of WWE and has 2.5 million shares of its stock. Although this is an impressive number, it's still nothing compared to Vince.

According to Forbes, Vince McMahon's net worth is a whopping $3 billion. The 77-year-old owns more than 69,000 shares of Class A common stock of WWE and around $28,682,948 shares of Class B common stock, the latter representing 92% of the total shares.

Stephanie McMahon's net worth compared to the rest of her family

It's no surprise that although the 46-year-old has a lot of business ventures both inside and outside WWE, her net worth is still small compared to her father. As it turns out, that may be the case for the rest of the McMahons.

Shane McMahon has a net worth of $100 million. The 52-year-old began as a referee for the company and as an on-screen talent, briefly as a producer, and was even the company's Executive Vice President before he resigned in 2009. He was reportedly let go by the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

Vince's wife, Linda McMahon, is worth billions in status as well. As of 2023, her net worth is reportedly around $2 billion. While in WWE, she may have appeared for a bit on-screen but was mainly placed backstage. She is the former president and CEO of the company, but just like her son, she left the promotion in 2009 to pursue a career in politics.

It remains to be seen whether Stephanie McMahon will return to the company or make another appearance after her resignation and what will happen to WWE as reports of a sale continue.

