Is WWE Stock at its highest as sale rumors run rampant?

WWE stocks have seen major shifts in recent days due to the many changes in the company's backstage roles and a possible sale. During all of these announcements, the stock has changed yet again.

In July 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement at the age of 77 after an investigation regarding his alleged sexual misconduct against former female employees emerged. Replacing him as Chairman was his own daughter, Stephanie McMahon. She also shared the title of CEO with Nick Khan, while Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer.

The start of 2023 saw another shift in positions in WWE stock. It was recently announced that Mr. McMahon has returned for a position on the Board of Directors and was made Executive Chairman, Stephanie announced her departure from the company not long after. Nick Khan then became the sole CEO of the Stamford-based promotion, and it looks like Triple H has retained his position.

Aside from McMahon's return, it was also announced that the company was being put up for sale. The 77-year-old return alone sparked WWE's stock to rise to $80. As the sales rumors began to intensify, the stock of the Stamford-based promotion rose to $90. At the moment, the current stock is $90.24.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston $WWE stock briefly touched $90. Up another 2% at the moment, ahead of the indexes.



Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised his stock price target today from $86 to $110. $WWE stock briefly touched $90. Up another 2% at the moment, ahead of the indexes.Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised his stock price target today from $86 to $110. https://t.co/trSXp6OjZF

WWE Stock: The reported current status of the Stamford-based promotion being on sale

Stephanie McMahon's resignation from her position was not only shocking news that hit wrestling fans recently. There were rumors that the company was reportedly sold to Saudi Arabia.

According to Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment and will go back to being private. The report added that McMahon's return to the creative position was reportedly expected by some. However, it looks like that's not the case just yet. The promotion should have been taken off the public listing, but it looks like the deal is closing soon, as the two have already agreed in principle.

Aside from Saudi Arabia Public Investment, the other set of companies who are said to be interested in buying the promotion includes Fox, Comcast, Netflix, Amazon, Warner Bros, Disney, and UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #VinceMcMahon Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties. Even though the rumors are there, there is no official statement from either of the parties.#WWE #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/I1Y7N97pb0

Since there is no confirmation from the company regarding its status just yet, it remains to be seen how the sale of the Stamford-based promotion will go through if one is made. It will be interesting to see how the possible new owners will impact the current products and superstars.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes