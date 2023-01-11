Is WWE sold to Saudi Arabia's PIF or not? 

Rumors of WWE being sold have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Various buyers ranging from Netflix to the UFC have been reported, but no official bid was reportedly submitted.

However, it seems that Vince McMahon's shocking return to the business has resulted in WWE being sold. The buying party in question is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a wealthy investor. The news comes on the heels of another shocking revelation of Stephanie McMahon resigning from her position as Co-CEO of the company.

There has been no official confirmation on whether or not McMahon has sold his empire. The company is still listed on the New York Stock Exchange, having opened trading at $87 and closed at $90.24. At this point in time, all we have are reports of the sale.

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people. Sources: #WWE has been sold toSaudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.

One must note that if WWE were indeed sold, it would have been taken off the public listing. However, that is yet to happen, which means the sale has probably not gone through. That said, the former Chairman's return was rumored to be for business purposes, which suggests the Saudis are closing in on the deal.

It should also be noted that the promotion is still publicly traded, and for any sale to go through, shareholders will need to be informed beforehand. This is also something the company hasn't yet done.

Will WWE being sold by Vince McMahon impact creative plans?

If WWE was sold by Vince McMahon, it would truly be the end of an era. The decision to sell his business empire has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling fraternity. Many are concerned for the future of the company, especially the product they have come to know and love.

The question on everyone's mind is whether or not McMahon's call will impact any creative plans. With Stephanie McMahon resigning as Co-CEO, fans are right to be worried about Head of Creative Triple H leaving his position as well. He has done a great job booking the weekly shows and premium live events, which means that should he step down, the complexion of the product could change.

GameSpot @GameSpot Is WWE for sale? A new report from the Wall Street Journal makes it sound like it could be soon. bit.ly/3vIU9Es Is WWE for sale? A new report from the Wall Street Journal makes it sound like it could be soon. bit.ly/3vIU9Es

However, even under new ownership, the core of the product shouldn't drastically change. At its heart, the company will remain a wrestling/sports entertainment giant. The only difference we can realistically see happening is an increase in the number of Saudi Arabian premium live events. This is a compromise we are willing to live with if it means everything else will remain the same.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes