"Is any WWE talent going to pull that in front of Vince McMahon?" - Wrestling veteran blasts Tony Khan for making a mockery of himself in AEW 

Would anyone in WWE talk badly about the company in Vince McMahon’s presence the way CM Punk did in AEW president Tony Khan’s presence? According to former WCW writer Vince Russo, the answer is no.

During the post All Out media scrum, CM Punk verbally eviscerated The Elite and Colt Cabana in an impassioned rant. Tony Khan sat next to the Second City Saint during the entire rant but did not stop his biggest star. That confused a lot of fans as many felt the boss should’ve stepped in.

According to Vince Russo, CM Punk did what he did because he doesn’t respect Tony Khan:

"But the reality of the situation is CM Punk did what he did because he had zero respect for Tony Khan. If he would have had respect for Tony, that conversation would have taken place in an office, in a locker room, over dinner... Perfect case in point, is any WWE talent going to pull that in front of Vince McMahon? Is any WWE talent, would they ever pull it in front of Triple H? I don't think so, bro. I don't think so," said Russo.

Vince Russo had more things to say about CM Punk, AEW and Tony Khan

Vince Russo stated that he’s a big fan of CM Punk but admitted that he felt that what The Voice of the Voiceless did was unacceptable:

"When your boss is sitting there, and not only is he your boss, he is the owner of the company," Russo continued. "When he is sitting there live and it's being videotaped, I don't care who you are, you can't go on there with your boss sitting there and literally tear up and down everything he's doing while making a mockery of the company. I am not taking sides here. I'm a big fan of CM Punk. I love the fact that CM Punk speaks his mind, doesn't take crap from anybody. He is my kind of guy."

It seems unlikely that CM Punk will ever be seen in AEW again. Reports emerged that Colt Cabana’s AEW Dynamite appearance strained his relationship with the company further. Regardless, his return year was fantastic and fans will always look back at his AEW debut with fondness.

