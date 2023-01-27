“It’s absolutely The Rock" - When 34-year-old female star confessed to having a crush on the 8-time WWE Champion

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time. Multiple personalities have expressed their awe at The Brahma Bull's star power, and some have even confessed to having a crush on him.

Danielle Kamela (fka Vanessa Borne) is one such name. The 34-year-old star had a five-year stint in the sports entertainment juggernaut before her eventual release in May 2021.

However, prior to her departure, she once appeared in a WWE video in 2017, where some stars were asked about their childhood wrestling crushes. Borne had the following to say:

“It’s absolutely The Rock. He’s still my crush, so…” [0:33-0:37]

Following her exit from the Stamford-based company, Borne even appeared in All Elite Wrestling on three occasions. She faced Marina Shafir in her debut match on AEW Dark, and her last in-ring encounter in the promotion was against Dr Britt Baker on Dynamite.

D'Lo Brown wants to see The Rock in the WWE Hall of Fame

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, D'Lo Brown said that he would like to see Ron Simmons, The Godfather, Mark Henry, The Rock, and himself inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Nation of Domination.

Brown even put forward Owen Hart, Savio Vega, and Crush's names as potential inductees.

"It'd have to be Ron, The Godfather, Mark, Rock and me. I think that's the one people most associate with. And if I don't keep Ron, I'd like to keep Owen in there with us, because I love Owen and I'm not gonna sleep on Savio Vega and Crush, but I think the one that people resonate with is the five that I just laid out." (16:10- 16:43)

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen when The Brahma Bull eventually gets inducted into the Hall of Fame.

