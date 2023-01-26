"That's the one people most associate with"- 52-year-old star names The Rock and other popular stars to be inducted into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Former WWE star D'Lo Brown recently stated that The Rock and several other popular stars should be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Nation of Domination.

Brown was one of the most popular stars during his era. He was last seen in WWE back in 2008, where he appeared on the July 21st episode of RAW and defeated Santino Marella. In 2009, Brown was released from WWE due to cost-cutting issues.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brown mentioned that he would like Ron Simmons, The Godfather, Mark Henry, The Rock and himself to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Nation of Domination stable.

He said:

"It'd have to be Ron, The Godfather, Mark, Rock and me. I think that's the one people most associate with. And if I don't keep Ron, I'd like to keep Owen in there with us, because I love Owen and I'm not gonna sleep on Savio Vega and Crush, but I think the one that people resonate with is the five that I just laid out." (16:10- 16:43)

The Rock spoke about his busy schedule ahead of Royal Rumble 2023

The Rock recently spoke about his busy schedule ahead of the Royal Rumble 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Squawk on the Street, the WWE legend mentioned that earlier he wanted to do everything that came his way, which has caused an imbalance in his life.

He further added that he is now looking for balance in his life and that he's very busy these days.

He detailed:

I used to have this mentality for a lot of years, David, that well, my plate is full, however I'm gonna make room for it. And I would find a way to do that. And there is that great quote, and book, about power vs. force, so in many ways I was forcing a lot of things throughout the years that caused somewhat of an imbalance. We all look for that balance. My days are very full."

It will be interesting to see if The Rock returns for a surprise match at Royal Rumble 2023.

