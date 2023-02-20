It's now or never for a 22-year wrestling veteran to sign with Triple H-led WWE

With Triple H at the helm of WWE's creative team, there has never been a better time for former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to make the jump to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

There has been speculation that WWE is interested in signing Kenny Omega, which has created a lot of excitement among wrestling fans. As one of the most successful and popular wrestlers of his generation, Omega's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion could be a major move and could potentially create some of the most exciting rivalries.

The potential for The Cleaner to clash against Triple H's top stars is incredibly exciting. A match between Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns would be a dream match for many fans and would instantly elevate both men to new heights of popularity.

Similarly, a match between Omega and Seth Rollins would be a thrilling battle between two of the most talented and charismatic wrestlers in the world. A clash between The Cleaner and AJ Styles would be a fantastic tribute to their shared history as former members of the Bullet Club.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

Of course, there are risks involved in Omega's move to WWE. Some fans may be concerned that his creative freedom will be stifled or that he will be misused by the company's management. However, with Triple H in charge of the creative team, these concerns are likely to diminish.

The Game has demonstrated his abilities as a smart and skilled creative leader. His past successes in bringing back previously released stars to the company suggest a positive outlook for Kenny Omega's potential future with the company.

AEW star Kenny Omega could jump to WWE in future

Recent reports suggest that Kenny Omega may soon be a free agent as his contract with the promotion is nearing its end.

However, Fightful Select reports that Tony Khan may add injury time to Omega's contract to extend his stay with the company, a common practice in AEW contracts.

Omega was out of action for quite some time due to multiple injuries suffered during his time in Japan and in AEW. The Cleaner lost his world title to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021 and went on a hiatus. He returned ahead of All Out 2022 to join The Young Bucks in vying for the Trios Titles.

It remains to be seen whether Omega will renew his contract with AEW or explore other opportunities, including a potential move to WWE under Triple's leadership.

If Kenny Omega does move, what brand do you think he would be best suited for, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below

