Reported update on Kenny Omega's AEW contract status amid alleged WWE interest

if the latest reports are to be believed, Triple H isn't done with his spending spree in WWE. We now have an update on the contract status of a major AEW star who could be on The Game's radar for a potential move.

That talent is none other than Kenny Omega, whose deal with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly coming to an end soon. However, according to Fightful Select, Omega has a substantial amount of injury time which "could be" added by Tony Khan to extend The Cleaner's stay with the promotion.

It was stated as a common practice in all AEW contracts, but due to Kenny Omega's "good representation," he might have some concessions to the same. The report further added that the injury time hasn't been added to his contract "yet."

Another interesting tidbit about Omega's AEW contract is that he has the "freedom" to appear in NJPW as long as it doesn't clash with his All Elite Wrestling dates.

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Former WWE star EC3 recently opened up on Jake Roberts' praise for Kenny Omega

While speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Jake "The Snake" Roberts calling Kenny Omega "one of the best" of all time.

He said that The Cleaner should "run with it" after receiving such praise from the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Is Jake drinking again? I am kidding. I mean, if a living legend like Jake The Snake Roberts, master of psychology, pays you such a compliment, what are we gonna do? Be mad at him for accepting it? He is very proud of who he is. He is a very talented athlete, very skilled professional wrestler. If Jake Roberts thinks that, run with it. Good for you Kenny." (2:55 onwards)

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Kenny Omega amid the allegedly uncertain contract situation.

Do you think Omega should join WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes