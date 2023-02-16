"Run with it" - EC3 comments on WWE veteran's high praise for AEW's Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

Former world champion EC3 recently shared his opinion about the praise Kenny Omega received from a WWE legend.

The former AEW World Champion has often been called one of the best pro wrestlers of this generation. He was named number 1 on PWI's list of the top 500 male singles wrestlers in 2018 and 2021. The notion was further affirmed by Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, who called Kenny Omega 'unbelievable' in terms of his in-ring skills.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about Roberts' comments on Kenny Omega's talent.

"Is Jake drinking again? I am kidding. I mean if a living legend like Jake The Snake Roberts, master of psychology pays you such a compliment, what are we gonna do? Be mad at him for accepting it? He is very proud of who he is, he is a very talented athlete, very skilled professional wrestler. If Jake Roberts thinks that, run with it. Good for you Kenny." (2:55 onwards)

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

AEW star Kenny Omega responded to the WWE veteran's praise

Jake Roberts' comments were reciprocated in kind by the former AEW World Champion, who responded to the praise on Twitter.

Before Omega was hailed as a wrestling prodigy, Jake Roberts had awed the pro-wrestling community with his talent. The Cleaner certainly recognizes the WWE legend's expertise, as is evident from his response on Twitter.

“High praise from an absolute master of psychology. [Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt all these years],” Omega wrote.

You can check out the original tweet here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Kenny Omega in AEW. He currently holds the World Trios Championship alongside The Young Bucks.

Do you agree with the WWE legend's praise? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes