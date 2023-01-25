WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts about Kenny Omega's signature move

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts believes AEW's Kenny Omega is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, despite witnessing a plethora of talented stars during his time in the industry.

Jake Roberts is a big fan of Kenny Omega and has given positive feedback on his wrestling skills. The Cleaner recently had an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship bout against Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, which is considered a potential candidate for Match of the Year.

On a recent episode of his podcast, "The Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared that he believes AEW wrestler Kenny Omega is more talented than wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. While discussing the top-tier wrestlers of all time, Roberts said that he would place Omega above both HBK and The Nature Boy.

Jake Roberts also praised Kenny Omega's finishing move, the One-Winged Angel:

"He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts (H/T - WrestlingINC)

The Snake also said that he does not consider Ric Flair as the GOAT of wrestling and instead gives Omega the honor of being one of the best in-ring performers ever.

Kenny Omega comments on throwback pictures with former WWE Universal Champion

Kenny Omega had a successful career on the independent circuit, particularly with NJPW before joining All Elite Wrestling. Omega responded to a picture circulating on social media that featured him with other notable wrestlers like Ryusuke Taguchi, Kota Ibushi, and former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor.

Fans posted flashback photos of Kenny Omega, Finn Balor, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Kota Ibushi at the Tokyo Sports Awards in 2010, and The Best Bout Machine expressed his happiness.

"The first and most memorable, for sure. A great time had by all."

You can check out the tweet below:

Kenny Omega currently holds the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions. He and The Young Bucks recently regained the title in a best-of-seven series against Death Triangle.

