PHOTO: Kenny Omega reacts to rare throwback images with former WWE Universal Champion 

Despite not having a major association with WWE, Kenny Omega had an impressive run on the independent circuit. He made a name for himself on NJPW before aligning himself with All Elite Wrestling. Recently, The Cleaner reacted to an image with fellow notable talents like Finn Balor, Ryusuke Taguchi and Ibushi Kota doing the rounds on social media.

This week on Dynamite, Omega led The Elite to win their second reign as the AEW Trios World Championship. They were the inaugural title holders at All Out but their reign came to an abrupt end following the controversial fight backstage with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

During his time at NJPW, the Canadian star competed against many prominent names of the industry today, including Balor, AJ Styles and Claudio Castagnoli, to name a few.

A fan shared a throwback of the images with Kenny Omega, Finn Balor, Ryusuke Taguchi and Ibushi Kota at the Toksy Sports Awards in 2010. The Cleaner expressed his delight:

"The first and most memorable, for sure. A great time had by all."

You can check out the tweet below:

Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to win second title reign as IWGP United States Champion

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, held earlier this month, Kenny Omega went up against Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. In the weeks leading up to their match, the two men held nothing back in their verbal tirades against each other.

At the event, the 39-year old and Ospreay put in their best efforts and hits during the match, each going to both extremes. However, towards the end, the AEW star managed to turn the match around in his favor thus commencing his second reign as IWGP US Champion.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow The only people that can top Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for 2023 MOTY are Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay - Wrestle Kingdom 17 (01.04.2023) The only people that can top Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for 2023 MOTY are Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay - Wrestle Kingdom 17 (01.04.2023)https://t.co/fz5AzoEVIG

Finn Balor and Omega crossed paths on multiple occasions during their tenure on the Japanese promotion prior to joining the big leagues of the wrestling industry.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day member and The Cleaner go head-to-head in a potential crossover event between AEW and WWE? Sound off in the comments.

