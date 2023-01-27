Kenny Omega responds to WWE Hall of Famer's recent comments on wrestling career

One-third of AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega was recently highly praised by WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The pro-wrestling legend hailed Omega as one of the best in-ring performers ever.

Kenny Omega, who recently competed in a highly regarded IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match against Will Ospreay at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. This match has received significant attention and praise from both fans and critics and is considered a strong candidate for the match of the Year.

Omega, along with his team The Young Bucks, recently regained the AEW World Trios Champions title in a best-of-seven series against Death Triangle. The series was a grueling and intense battle, with both teams putting on an impressive display of athleticism and teamwork. The series ended with The Cleaner and The Bucks coming out victorious, reclaiming the titles they held before.

Kenny Omega recently responded to Jake Roberts calling him one of the greatest of all-time by thanking him on Twitter and calling Roberts a master of psychology. He also joked that Roberts' praise may be why Archer has not targeted him in AEW yet.

“High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt all these years),” Omega wrote.

Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel move receives praise from WWE Hall of Famer

On his podcast, "The Snake Pit," the Hall of Famer gushed about his love for Kenny Omega's finishing move:

"He’s unbelievable, man, and I love his finishing maneuver [One-Winged Angel], and knee to the face, that’s pretty crisp," said Roberts. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

While discussing the top-tier wrestlers of all time, Roberts expressed that Omega is more talented than WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

