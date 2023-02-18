AEW Rampage Results: Former WWE star returns, Major feud teased for The Elite, top star suffers a loss

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Rampage results. The show featured four matches, including two title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

The Elite vs. AR Fox and Top Flight on Rampage - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Nick Jackson and Dante Martin started by throwing a basketball around. Top Flight and AR Fox had the early advantage as The Elite looked to regroup at ringside. Kenny Omega and AR Fox were the legal men, and The Cleaner and The Young Bucks dominated the up-and-coming star.

Fox finally got some offense in with a cutter on Nick Jackson. Dante Martin came in, and he took out Omega. The challengers got some momentum in at this stage in the match. AR Fox hit a 450 splash on Matt Jackson for a two-count. The Elite stopped their onslaught, with Nick Jackson hitting a double Swanton Bomb on Top Flight.

After an unbelievable sequence of moves, The Elite hit a triple superkick on AR Fox. Kenny Omega then hit the V-Trigger and followed it up with the One-Winged Angel to pick up the pinfall victory on AEW Rampage.

Result: The Elite retain on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, the lights went out, and the House of Black members Malakai Black and Brody King appeared on the ramp.

They seemingly hinted at challenging The Elite for the Trios Championships.

Daniel Garcia vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Rampage

Ricky Starks started the match by unloading with right hands on Daniel Garcia. The latter fought back with a kick to the midsection and followed it up with a chop. Starks then recovered and hit a move similar to The Undertaker's Old School, but Garcia gained the advantage soon after.

The action spilled to the ringside area. The JAS member was in control at this stage of the bout, with Daniel Garcia targeting Ricky Starks' left leg. The latter tried to hit a spear on his opponent but just collapsed due to attacks on the leg earlier in the match. However, he came back into the contest with a belly-to-belly suplex and got a two-count.

Garcia then applied the Dragon Tamer as Starks looked to reach the bottom. Sammy Guevara came out to run interference, but Action Andretti appeared out of nowhere and took him out.

Towards the end of the match, Ricky Starks looked to roll Daniel Garcia up before hitting the Roshambo to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Daniel Garcia

Grade: B

Post-match, Sammy Guevara challenged Action Andretti to a match next week.

Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen on AEW Rampage - TBS Championship Match

Jade Cargill shoved Vertvixen into the corner and slammed her across the ring. Cargill did push-ups in the middle of the ring to mock her opponent.

She then hit a pump kick and followed it up with the Jaded to retain her title on the Friday night show.

Result: Jade Cargill retained on AEW Rampage

Grade: N/A

Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Rampage

Parker Boudreaux charged up at Dustin Rhodes on the ramp, but the WWE veteran took him out. He then brawled with Swerve Strickland at the ringside area. The Natural unloaded with ten punches on the top turnbuckle on Strickland. The latter retaliated with a cheap shot.

After a back-and-forth, Rhodes hit a released German Suplex before Swerve Strickland got the advantage with a pump kick at ringside. He then hit a dropkick on Dustin Rhodes that slammed the latter's head onto the guardrail. Rhodes was busted open at this stage.

Strickland was in control and got a two-count on a completely bloodied Dustin Rhodes. He kicked the WWE veteran to keep him down and choked him. As Rhodes looked to make a comeback, Strickland stopped him with a face plant. The Natural had an abnormal amount of intensity, and he took the offense to his opponent, surprising Swerve Strickland.

Rhodes then got a two-count after hitting the Code Rode. The two men then exchanged kicks before taking each other out with crossbody drops. Both stars battled on the apron. However, Strickland hit a Death Valley Driver for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Dustin Rhodes two Cross Rhodes, but Parker Boudreaux dragged him out and caused a disqualification.

Result: Dustin Rhodes def. Swerve Strickland via DQ on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, The Mogul Affiliates unloaded on The Natural. They looked to attack him with a cinder block. However, Keith Lee made his surprising return to AEW. He appeared behind the heels and took down Boudreaux and Strickland.

