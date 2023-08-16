It's time to go! Top star must force a move away from AEW and join WWE under Triple H's leadership

WWE and AEW have a lot going on right now when it comes to factions. From The Bloodline to The Elite, factions are ruling the roost in pro wrestling.

The Bloodline, before they imploded, was on the run, unlike any other faction in the industry. Roman Reigns was the Tribal Chief, ruling WWE with an iron fist. Over in AEW, The Elite personified the company, and with the likes of Kenny Omega in their ranks, they were always going to stay relevant no matter what.

However, there is one stable in the WWE that could use a former star who is now in AEW. The stable is the LWO, and the man in question is none other than Andrade.

The LWO is in a strange position after the events in place a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Santos Escobar was due to take on Austin Theory for the United States Title but was unable to compete after getting ambushed before the match. That saw Rey Mysterio, the leader of the LWO, take his place and successfully beat Theory and win the US Title in astonishing scenes.

It seemed like a bittersweet moment for Escobar, who had his opportunity snatched away from him. Over in AEW, Andrade has not had a significant feud for a long time and is in danger of going stale or drowning in obscurity.

Before anything of that sort happens, Triple H should bite the bullet and entice him back to WWE.

How can Andrade join the LWO in WWE?

With Rey Mysterio now the United States Champion, it is clear that Santos Escobar will feel hard done by, given how things transpired, and eventually, there will be a heel turn. Since Rey is not one to become a heel, it’s more likely that Escobar and the rest of the LWO will turn their backs on the WWE Hall of Famer.

They could then say that they never really liked Rey as their leader and have now found themselves someone that can take them to the next level. That’s when the lights go out, and out comes Andrade to a massive pop from the crowd.

He would then take the mic and say that he is now back in the place where he belongs and is also the rightful heir as the leader of the LWO. What could follow next would be a series of great matches with Rey Mysterio that would ultimately lead to a title match at Survivor Series or WrestleMania 40.

That feud would have given Rey Mysterio one last big run in the WWE, and it would have also put over Andrade, as he has the potential to be one of the top stars in the company.

