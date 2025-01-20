Jade Cargill to return with top AEW star on her side to seek vengeance on her attacker? Analyzing the possibility

On the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill was viciously attacked by a mystery assailant backstage. At the time, it was believed that someone from Nia Jax's Survivor Series team was responsible for the attack. However, no one has admitted to the assault.

However, given Jade's background, she will not back down when she returns from being sidelined. Big Jade will be out for blood against her attacker, and she could enlist the help of a former colleague - Britt Baker. The former AEW Women's World Champion reportedly has been having issues of her own in All Elite Wrestling, which could result in her leaving the company.

Recent reports stated that Britt Baker could be done with AEW since Tony Khan might not put her on TV again, given the heat she has backstage. This could be the perfect opportunity for Baker to take her talent down to WWE and partner with Cargill.

Given the two women's history, they would make a fine pair and prove too much to handle for whoever attacked the former AEW star. Cargill's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, has been teaming up with Naomi in her absence.

Konnan believes Charlotte Flair attacked Jade Cargill

The mystery attacker angle has continued on SmackDown even in Jade Cargill's absence. While Bianca Belair substituted Cargill for Naomi so that they could defend the Women's Tag Team Championship, the search for Jade's mystery attacker has continued. Nia Jax has sworn multiple times that she had nothing to do with it, which has left fans wondering who this person could be.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that Charlotte Flair could be revealed as her mystery attacker when Jade returns. The veteran also praised WWE for maintaining interest in this story for so long.

"Well, the one thing I do want to say is that they've made the women more interesting. Who laid out Cargill? Is it one of [her WarGames teammates]? Was it Charlotte? They've done great job of maintaing your interest. So kudos to them on that," Konnan said. [From 2:10 to 2:35]

Like Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair has been on the shelf. However, she has shown tremendous progress in her recovery and could return soon. Cargill was also recently back at the WWE Performance Center and is training.

Given the timeline for both women's returns, if Charlotte is revealed to be the attacker, they could clash at WrestleMania 41.

