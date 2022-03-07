Was Jade Cargill's gear at AEW Revolution 2022 inspired by Mortal Kombat's Jade?

Jade Cargill defended her AEW TBS Championship against Tay Conti at Revolution 2022 pay-per-view in style. She came out wearing wrestling gear inspired by Jade in the Mortal Kombat series.

Cargill entered the arena with a special theme by Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. She sported a green costume similar to her namesake in the video game. The TBS Champion's excellent costumes make her even more presentable.

According to Comicbook, Cargill has worn outfits inspired by different characters. Previously, she donned gear inspired by X-Men character Storm and paid tribute to My Hero Academia by wearing the costume of Rabbit Hero: Mirko on Halloween.

Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship at Revolution 2022

Jade Cargill successfully defended the AEW TBS Championship at Revolution 2022. She defeated Tay Conti using Jaded, her finishing move. Though Ana Jay helped Conti, it wasn't enough to beat the undefeated champion.

The AEW TBS Champion currently holds an undefeated singles record of 29-0. Cargill's other victims have been Ana Jay, Dani Jordyn, The Bunny, AQA, Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho.

Jade Cargill is on an impressive run as the AEW TBS Champion. It'll take time for someone to end her reign.

Edited by Abhinav Singh