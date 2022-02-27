Former NXT star claims Jade Cargill wouldn't be a champion without NBA legend's help in AEW

AEW star Tay Conti has made a bold claim that TBS Champion Jade Cargill wouldn't be a champion without NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's assistance. This came at the end of a back-and-forth on social media between the women.

The Twitter barbs started when Jade Cargill insinuated that being Sammy Guevara's girlfriend is the closest she will get to becoming a champion. The former NXT star then responded by saying that she didn't need the Spanish God to win a title.

She then proceeded to say that Jade Cargill needed Shaq's assistance to win the TBS Championship.

"Hahaha I don’t need Sammy to have a championship but you needed Shaq to get yours" - Tay Conti tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ twitter.com/jade_cargill/s… Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill twitter.com/tayconti_/stat… Closest you’ll be to a champ Closest you’ll be to a champ 😛😘 twitter.com/tayconti_/stat… Hahaha I don’t need Sammy to have a championship but you needed Shaq to get yours Hahaha I don’t need Sammy to have a championship but you needed Shaq to get yours 😘 twitter.com/jade_cargill/s…

Tay Conti is set to challenge the undefeated TBS Champion at the Revolution pay-per-view. The match will be for the title. It will present the Brazilian star with another opportunity to capture her first belt in AEW after coming up short against Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida for the women's title previously.

Jade Cargill is unbeaten in AEW with a winning streak of 28-0

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I enjoyed you. Thank you for the seat Bunny.I enjoyed you. Thank you for the seat Bunny. 😛 I enjoyed you. https://t.co/sQSfWEmJbx

Jade Cargill is unbeaten in AEW so far. She debuted in a mixed tag team match as she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The debutant came out on top and has been pushed to the moon ever since.

She defeated the likes of Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho on her way to becoming the inaugural TBS Champion. Since becoming champion, she has defended the title multiple times. She defeated The Bunny recently, before which she picked up wins over Julia Hart and Anna Jay.

She is now 28-0 in All Elite Wrestling. Whoever becomes the first person to defeat Jade Cargill and subsequently take the belt off her will immediately reach the top of the women's division. As of now, nobody in the company seems well suited to defeat her.

Who do you think will be the first to defeat Cargill in AEW? Will it be Tay Conti? Let us know in the comments below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Debottam Saha