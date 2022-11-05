"Jade vs Roman [Reigns]. BOOK IT NOW WWE" - Twitterverse goes into a frenzy after top female AEW star expresses desire to have an intergender match

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill sent her fans into a frenzy on social media today as she expressed her desire to have an intergender match in the near future.

Cargill made her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling in March 2021 and has remained undefeated ever since. Her TBS Championship reign has passed 300 days at the time of writing, and she has successfully defended her title a staggering fourteen times.

With this in mind, Cargill feels as if she has gone beat everyone there is to beat in the AEW women's division. She stated on Twitter that she may as well be fighting the male talent instead.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill I just want a match with one of the men at this point. I just want a match with one of the men at this point.

This sparked a lot of debate amongst her fans, with many offering up suggestions as to who she could face. The names ranged from the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the FTW Champion Hook.

Could Jade Cargill go toe-to-toe with any of the names suggested? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Jade Cargill is currently without her AEW TBS Championship belt

Despite successfully defending her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir on the most recent edition of Dynamite, Jade Cargill didn't leave Baltimore, Maryland with her title belt.

The person who currently has hold of it is former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. She has been parading herself around as the TBS Champion despite not beating Cargill for the belt, angering the champion in the process.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB @AEW TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill comes off like such a Monster in this Promo Video Package on #AEWRampage Tonight her vs Nyla Rose is gonna be interesting TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill comes off like such a Monster in this Promo Video Package on #AEWRampage Tonight her vs Nyla Rose is gonna be interesting 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @AEW https://t.co/desDqmxLsJ

Cargill and Rose have only ever crossed paths once when they were involved in a triple threat match on the October 1st, 2021 edition of Rampage. The match also included Thunder Rosa, with Jade picking up the victory.

However, with the champion determined to get her belt back, and with Full Gear around the corner, it's only a matter of time before fans see Cargill and Rose go one-on-one for the TBS Championship.

Do you think Jade Cargill will face Nyla Rose at Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes