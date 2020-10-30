Jake Hager involved in a slugfest in return fight at Bellator 250, Renee Young reacts

Jake Hager returned to the cage at Bellator 250 for a heavyweight fight against Brandon Calton. Hager's spotless MMA record was on the line against the undefeated Calton, and the two towering heavyweights put on an absolute slugfest during the prelims of the event. Hager sported the AEW logo on his trunks, and he also endorsed the Inner Circle by wearing a t-shirt of the faction while making his way to the cage.

Hager's fourth professional MMA fight wasn't like his previous bouts, as both men went the distance. The AEW Star took a lot of punishment throughout the 3-round war, and he could have very well been knocked out at the end of the second round. However, Jake Hager dug deep and rallied in the third and final round to do enough for a split decision victory.

Hager's battered post-fight condition said it all.

AEW congratulated Jake Hager on the win. Chris Jericho also reacted to his fellow Inner Circle member's big win.

Congratulations to the Inner Circle's @RealJakeHager on remaining undefeated with a win over #BrandonCalton at @BellatorMMA 250 pic.twitter.com/FYpls7LbUL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

Renee Young, who recently left WWE and is a known MMA fan, was in awe of the fight and congratulated Hager for his performance.

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Calton at Bellator 250 - As it happened

🦴 The Bone Crusher was coming in strong to close out round 2️⃣.



The 3️⃣rd and final round of our #Bellator250 Monster Energy Prelims is LIVE NOW on YouTube!

▶️ https://t.co/z4dwej4LBD pic.twitter.com/hswAFjDYfg — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 29, 2020

As expected, Jake Hager relied on his wrestling to take the fight to the ground, but Calton was a tough customer. Calton made life difficult for Hager, forcing the fight to happen on the feet.

While Hager did enjoy his fair share of success with the takedowns, the stand-up battle very nearly knocked him out cold.

'The Bone Crusher' rocked Hager with a huge cross, and the AEW Star wobbled his way towards the cage while also trying to close the distance and buy some time to recuperate.

Jake Hager survived and showed his toughness to get his act together in the third round. Hager used the jabs really well in the final round despite getting tagged with Calton's right-hand punches. Hager used the clinch to his advantage and finished the fight in his favor with a series of jabs and kicks.

In the end, Hager was adjudged the winner via split decision. Jake Hager won the fight 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 on the scorecards, and it ended up being a hard-fought victory for the AEW Star. Hager picked up his third win in Bellator, and his gritty performance would have surely earned him a new set of fans.