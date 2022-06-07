"I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through" - Jeff Hardy details how AEW rejected a creative angle he proposed

Jeff Hardy has always been known for his creativity, as seen best during his TNA/IMPACT Wrestling run. The star revealed how excited he is to start sharing ideas in a recent interview. However, his first pitch in the promotion was turned down.

The Charismatic Enigma made a name for himself through high-risk spots inside the ring. Jeff has remained relevant and intriguing to fans because while he's recognizable, he constantly reinvents himself. The star is also an avid painter and fronts his own band.

During his interview on Talk Jericho, the former world champion expressed how free he feels within AEW.

“I feel limitless, you know?” Hardy said. “I pitched my first idea but it didn’t go through. I thought it’d be cool for us to have different music, and that Hardy Boyz music just be the Hardy Boyz music."

Jeff also stated that he originally planned to use one of his own songs from his band PeroxWhy?Gen.

"I was going to use one of my new songs … But it would be like ‘What are we listening to? We’ve never heard this before.’ I think it would grow on people. But that’s the first thing I’ve really said. My ideas are overflowing, so I just need to keep writing and keep pitching,” Hardy said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While his first idea was shot down, it doesn't seem like Jeff Hardy is losing any steam at all.

Jeff Hardy was reportedly nearly knocked out during AEW Double or Nothing and hardly remembered the match

During the same interview on Talk is Jericho, Matt Hardy spoke about his recent match alongside Jeff Hardy at Double or Nothing. According to the veteran, a minor head injury was why The Charismatic Enigma seemed off during the bout.

"Very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That's why he's being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. He was running on fumes going through the match. He still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things." (H/T: Fightful).

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral Awesome backstage exchange between the Young Bucks and the Hardy’s! Can’t wait for Double or Nothing Awesome backstage exchange between the Young Bucks and the Hardy’s! Can’t wait for Double or Nothing🔥 https://t.co/c2IpFq8aQI

Scores of fans were concerned by Jeff's underwhelming performance at the pay-per-view. Luckily, the star still has a ton of gas left in his tank, despite taking a hard hit during the match. After recovering from the injury, it will be interesting to see his next move in AEW.

