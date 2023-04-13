Jeff Hardy's stunning AEW return could be a sign 5-time WWE World Champion will be back soon

In a surprising turn of events, Jeff Hardy returned to AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite. This could signify that former WWE Superstar, CM Punk, may return to the promotion soon.

Punk has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since he made critical remarks about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks during the post-All Out media scrum, which led to a backstage brawl with Tony Khan suspending all parties involved. Despite The Elite's return, Punk is yet to return.

With Jeff Hardy back in the promotion, there could be a hint that Tony Khan is also considering bringing CM Punk back. AEW brought back Hardy despite his absence due to a DUI arrest, showing Khan's willingness to forgive and move past incidents to strengthen the roster.

Mark Smith @podjohnnyringo If Tony Khan can look past Jeff Hardy’s multiple DUI’s, where he could have easily killed an innocent person, I think it should be easy peasy to look past a locker room scuffle and bring back CM Punk.



Although Punk is recovering from a left triceps injury he sustained during the match against Jon Moxley at All Out, fans eagerly await his return to the ring. Only time will tell if Tony Khan decides to bring him back.

CM Punk eager to return to AEW despite past altercations

New details have emerged regarding the potential return of CM Punk to AEW following the infamous "Brawl Out" incident in 2022. Despite not appearing in wrestling since the altercation with The Elite, the Straight Edge Superstar is reportedly eager to return to the promotion.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Punk has provided the promotion with various scenarios for his return, including working with The Elite again despite past altercations. However, the report suggests that the former trios champion "didn't seem keen on doing that" when approached a few months ago.

Fightful Select! Exclusive Pro Wrestling News @FightfulSelect



He's expressed a willingness to work in a number of ways....including with the Elite.



While the situation surrounding Punk's potential return remains uncertain, fans can only wait and see where his wrestling journey leads him.

Do you think Tony Khan would bring back CM Punk to his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

