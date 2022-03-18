"He has just given up" - Jim Cornette on why AEW veteran probably doesn't give any suggestions to Tony Khan anymore

Jim Cornette recently explained why veteran broadcaster Jim Ross has probably stopped giving his suggestions to AEW President Tony Khan.

A few weeks ago, Khan recalled JR speaking out against Orange Cassidy's on-screen character during a production meeting in AEW's first year. Furthermore, The AEW president stated that he then explained the merits of Cassidy to the WWE legend.

Speaking on his podcast, Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette explained that the aforementioned incident might have led to Jim Ross not sharing his opinions with AEW's higher-ups anymore. Cornette also slammed Tony Khan, saying he was impressed even with the most "subpar" and "mediocre" of things.

"They don't listen, so now he has just given up, and he'll do the verbal eye roll on the stupider sh*t, but he's given up trying to tell these idiots what's going on because they don't listen. And they don't listen because Tony Khan backs them up because Tony is so impressed. Have you ever seen any businessman in any business or endeavor or line of work that is as easily impressed as Tony Khan about mediocre and subpar bull****, and he's over the moon about all of it," said Jim Cornette (From 4:24 - 4:57)

Jim Cornette is a vocal critic of AEW's Orange Cassidy

It's no secret that Cornette is one of the biggest critics of Orange Cassidy's in-ring style and character work in All Elite Wrestling.

Time and again, Jim Cornette has blasted Cassidy, most recently for his performance in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at AEW Revolution 2022. The wrestling veteran stated that The Freshly Squeezed inclusion in the match itself depleted its quality.

“The three big guys started off, facing off and [Orange Cassidy] came in and started doing the fake kicks to shin and all three of those guys were standing there for it,'' said Cornette. ''And within a couple of seconds he had his hands in his pockets and he was not only throwing drop kicks, but climbing the ladder with his hands in his pockets. That’s where I said ‘you know what? Watching a match with this guy and critiquing it dignifies him as a f****** wrestler.''

Whatever the case, it cannot be denied that Orange Cassidy has struck a chord with AEW's core fanbase. He consistently receives some of the loudest reactions and is one of the promotion's most beloved babyfaces.

