Jim Cornette believes former WWE name is using a trick to enhance AEW segment

AEW often comes under fire from its many detractors for numerous decisions they've made. Notably, the audio quality has often been criticized, but Jim Cornette believes a recent promo from Don Callis has revealed some action on their behalf.

In light of all the issues, it now seems they've finally done something about it. Many praised the promotion's hiring of Michael Mansury, who spent years producing in WWE. According to Cornette, Mansury is responsible for this change.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran went into detail about the technical enhancements Michael Mansury has likely been making.

"I’m not saying a hundred percent no, there’s no sweetening, but I think what they’re doing and this Michael Mansury came from WWE, and he knows a little bit about what’s going on right there, what they’re doing is a combination of things. They’re turning the crowd way up and when guys are doing a promo in the ring, speaking on a PA microphone, that audio is going to two different places." [02:12 onward]

Cornette continued:

"They’re turning the crowd microphones way up, they’re turning the program audio on the PA microphone way down, and that way they’re picking up the PA feed on the crowd microphone and the PA microphone the talent is holding. So they’re accentuating the drown-out effect when the people are screaming – you can’t hear Don Callis." [04:17 onward]

If this is indeed what AEW has decided to do with Callis' promos, it would definitely have the effect Cornette described, making the veteran seem even more hated than many suspected.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW is booking shows in Canada too aggressively

AEW is currently aggressively expanding into Canada and will be running shows in both Toronto and Hamilton over just a week, despite both cities being very close to each other. Due to this, Cornette believes AEW is oversaturating its own market.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran manager questioned the promotion's booking strategy due to how frequently they're set to appear in the same town.

"Within a week, they are running the same town twice and they’re running a town 50 miles away. And how much money do they think these f**king people have? How much time do they think they have in their life? […] I haven’t seen anybody say, 'What the f**k was this strategy about?'"[02:44 – 03:19]

With notable Canadian names like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Ethan Page all in AEW, it seems like Tony Khan believes that the country is an important territory to expand into.

