"HHH wanted him back" - Wrestling fans go berserk after Tony Khan reportedly signs another former WWE name to AEW 

Fans went berserk after Tony Khan signed yet another former WWE name, Michael Mansury, with some stating that Triple H wanted him back.

Khan has made several backstage changes in AEW in recent weeks. The likes of Pat Buck have signed with the company after many years with WWE and there has been a reshuffling backstage regarding people's positions in the hierarchy.

Mansury was with WWE from 2009 to 2020. Although he started as a production assistant, he worked his way up to the Vice President role in March 2016. Mansury was the director of record for many of the WWE pay-per-view and TV productions in the last few years.

"Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE, has been hired by AEW and will start at tomorrow's AEW Dynamite taping. We are told he was backstage at the Full Gear PPV a few weeks back as well, but he is now officially with the company. Mansury's official title is Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer for AEW This is a big backstage hire for the company." (H/T: PWInsider)

Fans had a pretty big reaction to this signing and even AEW World Champion MJF called it a game-changer for the company.

SimStewart aka the lone male in a female home!!! @SimStewart @WrestlePurists It seems that anyone who ever borrowed a cup of sugar from a former wwe employee can have a job in aew. I don’t begrudge employing someone with experience but why keep taking those discarded by someone that you are trying to be better than? Thrive with originality. @WrestlePurists It seems that anyone who ever borrowed a cup of sugar from a former wwe employee can have a job in aew. I don’t begrudge employing someone with experience but why keep taking those discarded by someone that you are trying to be better than? Thrive with originality.

Straight Edge @Y2JMcintyreFan @WrestlePurists I will legit stop watching if rapid camera cuts make it into AEW @WrestlePurists I will legit stop watching if rapid camera cuts make it into AEW

Not everyone was opposed to the signing, however.

El Diablo Guapo @AceOfHearts9999 @WrestlePurists He's basically was the heir apparent to Kevin Dunne. Over a decade of experience with WWE. This isn't just a WWE wrestler making a debut, it's a legit huge move for the company. Same for Jeff Jarrett which is a very understated signing behind the scenes. @WrestlePurists He's basically was the heir apparent to Kevin Dunne. Over a decade of experience with WWE. This isn't just a WWE wrestler making a debut, it's a legit huge move for the company. Same for Jeff Jarrett which is a very understated signing behind the scenes.

Carl 🦩 @deadeditors_ @WrestlePurists A lot past & present talent in WWE have praised him a lot in interviews, must be a great person to have in the company. Would be good to make subtle changes like this to their production going into a new year also. @WrestlePurists A lot past & present talent in WWE have praised him a lot in interviews, must be a great person to have in the company. Would be good to make subtle changes like this to their production going into a new year also.

TKO @wrestling_tko @WrestlePurists Good gosh that’s the #1 possible hire they could make. Production costs them a good chunk of fans that want that slick presentation @WrestlePurists Good gosh that’s the #1 possible hire they could make. Production costs them a good chunk of fans that want that slick presentation

Post his exit from Vince McMahon's company, Mansury worked as an Executive Producer for Pat McAfee. He then went on to work for the ONE MMA promotion, where he left last month.

A WWE veteran criticized William Regal for his recent segment in AEW

On an episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal's future was addressed using a pre-taped video. Jim Cornette was not a fan of the segment as he felt William Regal destroyed his credibility.

"Even Regal was not up to making this make sense. He was like, 'I realize the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need me but I needed to show them why they didn't need me,' and at one point in there he destroyed every bit of credibility he had. He uttered the phrase 'Wheeler Yuta can be the best wrestler in the world' and immediately heads all over the globe exploded." (2:57 - 3:24)

The former European Champion is on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion with Triple H reportedly making him the Vice President of the company. it will be interesting to see how this move plays out.

