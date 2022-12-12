WWE veteran claims William Regal "destroyed every bit of credibility" during his recent segment in AEW

William Regal's presumably final segment in AEW has been harshly criticized by WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

Amidst reports of William Regal returning to WWE, the Blackpool Combat Club is seemingly in shambles after their founder's betrayal. Regal, however, had one last segment on Dynamite to explain his actions. In a pre-recorded video interview with Tony Schiavone backstage, he claimed that the BCC no longer needed him. Furthermore, Regal advised his faction to always stay one step ahead, bidding an emotional goodbye.

Jim Cornette was apparently not impressed with the segment. In an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he explained how even Regal could not save the storyline.

"Even Regal was not up to making this make sense. He was like, 'I realize the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need me but I needed to show them why they didn't need me,' and at one point in there he destroyed every bit of credibility he had. He uttered the phrase 'Wheeler Yuta can be the best wrestler in the world' and immediately heads all over the globe exploded." (2:57 - 3:24)

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

Wrestling veteran Konnan was also unhappy with William Regal's latest AEW segment

Regal's last segment apparently did nothing to explain the storyline involving MJF and the Blackpool Combat Club, according to Konnan.

The WCW veteran seemingly agrees with Jim Cornette about Regal's betrayal not making sense. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan explained how everyone in the BCC had failed to make the storyline's ending compelling.

"You know, they had a week to do this or more and this is the best you've come up with. Moxley couldn't explain his way out of this. MJF couldn't explain his way out of it. Regal couldn't. This has been a hot mess." (29:11- 29:24)

It remains to be seen if AEW President Tony Khan will address William Regal's exit any further in the coming weeks.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette and Konnan's opinion of the AEW angle? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use the quote here, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T for the transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes