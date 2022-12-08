Is William Regal's return to WWE confirmed?

William Regal is set to leave AEW at the end of the year. Company President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed the same, with the two discussing his future over the phone.

According to reports, Regal first called AEW’s chief legal officer Megha Parekh to discuss his exit. He later spoke with Khan and requested him not to renew his contract for 2023. Sources state that he wants to return to WWE to work alongside his son, who wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on NXT.

The former NXT General Manager is best known for his time in WWE, having spent nearly two decades working for them. If you want to know whether he is returning to the company or not, read on to find out.

According to PWInsider, William Regal is in the middle of penning down the final bits of a new deal with WWE. He is reportedly not set to make a return in an active role, but will be a backstage presence. It is stated that he will return sometime after the turn of the year.

William Regal's shocking release from WWE

In 2022, William Regal was the last person fans had marked for a release from WWE. However, that is exactly what happened, with his departure in January of this year sending shockwaves across the wrestling world.

Regal was released after 21 great years with Vince McMahon and company. Many fans and superstars paid tribute to the legend, thanking him for his help, services and contributions to the industry. The UK native, being the consummate professional that he is, took to Twitter himself to thank WWE and stated that it was a pleasure working for them.

"Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company."

If Regal is indeed set to return to WWE, he will be reuniting with longtime friend Triple H, who is currently working as Head of Creative. The two wrestled together as a tag team many years ago, and will only be looking forward to recreating the magic they did back in the day, this time as the ones pulling the strings.

