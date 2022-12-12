"Best you could come up with?" - Konnan reacts to AEW's careless booking of former Intercontinental Champion

Wrestling veteran Konnan expressed his displeasure at the way AEW is booking the former Intercontinental Champion, William Regal.

Regal assisted MJF in their victory against Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last month. He was in the ring with MJF again on the 30th November edition of Dynamite for the unveiling of the new AEW World Title. Before the segment ended, MJF caught Regal off guard and punched him in the back of the head. He used those same brass knuckles to strike Regal, knocking him out and leaving him unconscious in the ring.

Regal is about to leave AEW and we have not heard anything substantial from him as to why he turned on Jon Moxley. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan expressed his displeasure at the former WWE Superstar's booking.

Konan said that this was the best explanation they could come up with on why Regal turned on Moxley:

"Here we've put over how smart Regal is right. Right, you got to know Regal or MJF or Tony or Moxley had some sort of input, and this was the best explanation they could come up with. It's convoluted it's insulting okay and bro and you're supposed to believe that Regal would cost Moxley the championship to make life more difficult for MJF to teach Moxley a lesson that you need to have eyes in the back of your head will Regal apparently didn't learn his own lesson because MJF punched him in the back of the head." Konan said (28:33 - 29:06)

Furthermore, he stated that not one person could explain their way out of it:

"You know, they had a week to do this or more and this is the best you've come up with Moxley couldn't explain his way out of this MJF couldn't explain his way out of it Regal couldn't this has been a hot mess." (29:11- 29:24)

Check out the episode below:

Tony Khan also confirmed during the ROH: Final Battle media call that Regal will rejoin the Triple H-led promotion as his contract expires at the end of this month.

Konnan commented on MJF attacking Regal on AEW Dynamite

William Regal and MJF spoke together when MJF finally discussed his world championship victory.

Konan said the length of the segment is one of the reasons he did not like MJF's promo:

"I love MJF's promos. 90% of them. This was not one of them. This was too long a drag, way too long. Was not funny, was not good, was kind of tacky. And you gotta watch out, bro, because these long promos like this will bring you know, people will turn on you." (11:31 - 11:46)

William Regal appeared in a pre-recorded promo for last week's episode of Dynamite and said to his stablemates, "I'm Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die."

Do you agree with Konnan's remarks regarding Regal's booking in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

