"He hasn't really given anybody the rub" - Konnan holds AEW responsible for wasting WWE legend's potential in the company

Konnan was recently critical of Tony Khan possibly wasting former WWE star William Regal's potential in AEW.

William Regal joined AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022. He helped Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley mend their relationship, paving the way for the inception of the Blackpool Combat Club.

However, he is reportedly on his way out of the company and could join WWE soon. This comes on the back of Regal betraying Jon Moxley at Full Gear to help MJF win the AEW World Championship in the main event. However, The Salt of the Earth shockingly attacked him on a recent episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, the WCW legend criticized William Regal's booking in All Elite Wrestling. Konnan believes that Regal means nothing to the company.

"I just think [William] Regal's been underutilized. He is very, very talented. And between the [Blackpool] Combat Club and Danielson wanting nobody to hit him and with MJF, I think he's been underutilized. He doesn't mean anything. Everybody wants to do something with him, but he hasn't really given anybody the rub." (11:10 - 11:30)

Konnan commented on former WWE star William Regal and MJF's segment on AEW Dynamite

On last week's AEW Dynamite, MJF finally addressed his world championship victory alongside William Regal. At the end of his promo, he decked Regal in the back of his head with the brass knuckles he used at Full Gear. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Konnan was not a fan of MJF's promo, citing the length of the segment as one of the reasons.

"I love MJF's promos. 90% of them. This was not one of them. This was too long a drag, way too long. Was not funny, was not good, was kind of tacky. And you gotta watch out, bro, because these long promos like this will bring you know, people will turn on you." (11:31 - 11:46)

According to a recent report, William Regal is allegedly close to returning to WWE in an advanced role that will see him become a prominent figure backstage. Meanwhile, It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan's company addresses his rumored departure.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes