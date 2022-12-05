Backstage news on WWE legend's role following imminent return under Triple H's regime - Reports

There is an update on what role William Regal could play under Triple H's regime in WWE, with the Englishman reportedly on his way out of AEW.

Reports have emerged recently that the five-time Hardcore Champion is leaving Tony Khan's company a mere nine months after joining. He showed up at the Revolution pay-per-view in March to help Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley sort out their differences.

The Blackpool Combat Club was then formed, led by William Regal. With Regal betraying Jon Moxley and the BCC at Full Gear 2022, the group may have essentially disbanded. MJF proceeded to brutally attack William Regal on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite and the latter was stretchered out.

As it turns out, it was Tony Khan's way of writing Regal off television as he is on the verge of his exit from All Elite Wrestling. While there is uncertainty over the exact details of William Regal's contract with AEW, Fightful Select noted that Triple H was very unhappy when William Regal was first released from WWE.

More details for subscribers coming soon As rumored, William Regal is effectively done with AEW, FightfulSelect.com is told.More details for subscribers coming soon As rumored, William Regal is effectively done with AEW, FightfulSelect.com is told.More details for subscribers coming soon https://t.co/Ggz6fq4eT2

The report concluded by saying that Regal will be brought back to WWE with an advanced role similar to the one he had before in NXT. There is speculation that he could be joining as the General Manager for RAW and SmackDown.

EC3 revealed secret practice sessions for Triple H's WWE WrestleMania match

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and discussed how Triple H's mixed tag team match against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle was heavily rehearsed at the Performance Center.

"The performance center prior to that WrestleMania, there was a dark apron over an entire ring in the corner where each and every day that match was being practiced and rehearsed. Though, which, if you're at a high level of professional wrestling, granted when you're not...like the match they had at WrestleMania was amazing," said EC3. (3:34 - 4:25)

If WIlliam Regal is on his way back to the Stamford-based promotion, it will be an incredible addition to the company. Regal and the King of Kings have been close for a long time and now. With the Game at the top of the food chain, it will be interesting to see how advanced William Regal's new role will be.

