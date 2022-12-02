Former WWE Star divulges secret practice sessions for major Triple H WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

EC3 recently revealed that Ronda Rousey's debut match at WrestleMania 35 was extensively rehearsed day in and day out at the WWE Performance Center.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet's in-ring debut outing was a resounding success. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to square off against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The bout surpassed everyone's expectations and quickly put Rousey on the map as the brightest prospect for WWE at the time. The UFC legend tangled with both HHH and Stephanie and scored the win for her team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spilled the beans on how the match was rehearsed prior to WrestleMania 35. He revealed that a black apron covered a ring at WWE's Performance Center, where the practice sessions of the tag team bout took place for several days.

"The performance center prior to that WrestleMania, there was a dark apron over an entire ring in the corner where each and every day that match was being practiced and rehearsed. Though, which, if you're a high-level professional wrestling, granted when you're not...like the match they had at WrestleMania, was amazing," said EC3.

Furthermore, the former WWE NXT star explained that the match was a success because it was rehearsed so rigorously. EC3 added that seasoned veterans don't require practice no matter how big the event, citing the example of Kurt Angle and Shawn Michael's match from WrestleMania 21.

"But when you're not able to have that caveat of training for it specifically countless times, walking through step by step, each and every motion, the trained high-level professional wrestler can walk onto the WrestleMania the day of, for example, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, who never touched but when they had the WrestleMania match, blew the roof off. Apples and oranges, dude," said EC3 (3:34 - 4:25)

Former WWE Star EC3 agrees with Ronda Rousey's controversial comments

Back in 2020, Ronda Rousey commented on how professional wrestling was "fake fighting for fun," resulting in a massive backlash from fans.

However, on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 defended Rousey, saying she probably made the comments so she could use them in a storyline sometime later. Furthermore, the former IMPACT World Champion added that Rousey was "100 percent" right by calling wrestling fake.

"At this time, too, with these comments, she was being bold enough to create the ire of wrestling fans because she, unlike a lot of people within wrestling, gets it more. So she was creating something that people would be outraged and talk about and be mad about and possibly react to and maybe pay money down the line to see someone shut her up. So, she's brilliant in that retrospect. She's 100 percent right in the sense, yeah, these are fake fights. We know; we are aware of that," said EC3. (8:31 - 9:08)

Ronda Rousey sits atop the mountain in WWE as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She last defended the title against Shotzi at Survivor Series 2022.

