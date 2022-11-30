"To see someone shut her up" - Former WWE star shares honest thoughts on Ronda Rousey's controversial comments (Exclusive)

EC3 thinks Ronda Rousey's comments about wrestling being "fake" from 2020 were possibly intended to be used in a storyline in WWE down the line.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet rarely backs down from sharing her thoughts, no matter how controversial. This is what transpired in 2020 when Rousey termed professional wrestling as "fake fighting for fun" in an interview. Soon, a large section of the fanbase came out to defend the business and criticize Rousey.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 underlined how Ronda Rousey's comments were bold. He explained that the SmackDown Women's Champion possibly intended to use the heat generated from the controversy as part of a feud sometime in the future.

Furthermore, the former NXT star also feels that Rousey's comments were fundamentally correct, as wrestling is essentially "fake fighting."

"At this time, too, with these comments, she was being bold enough to create the ire of wrestling fans because she, unlike a lot of people within wrestling, gets it more. So she was creating something that people would be outraged and talk about and mad about and possibly react to and maybe pay money down the line to see someone shut her up. So, she's brilliant in that retrospect. She's 100 percent right in the sense, yeah, these are fake fights. We know; we are aware of that," said EC3. (8:31 - 9:08)

Check out the full video below:

WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega is a big fan of Ronda Rousey

Thanks to her work ethic and wealth of experience, Ronda Rousey commands great respect from her counterparts.

In a recent interview, Zelina Vega lavished praise on her SmackDown colleague, saying she was one of the best. She pointed out how Rousey's transition to wrestling has also brought loads of eyeballs to WWE, thanks to the UFC legend's massive fanbase.

“Honestly, I love Ronda. I absolutely love Ronda. Here’s the thing. She wasn’t just some bozo off the street who’s decided to do this on a Tuesday. She was one of the best, like one of the absolute best. If she made that career change to go into WWE, that brings in her fans, that misses our fans of hers, and it’s something that people don’t get to see usually. ‘I would love to see how she matches up with this person’ or whatever," said Vega.

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless



Shotzi just carried the SmackDown Women's Champion, that's iconic



#SurvivorSeries Ronda Rousey retained!Shotzi just carried the SmackDown Women's Champion, that's iconic Ronda Rousey retained!Shotzi just carried the SmackDown Women's Champion, that's iconic #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/MmfjzfkEoH

Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at the recent WWE Survivor Series 2022. Though the match was not without its share of flaws, it featured some great back-and-forth action.

What do you make of EC3's thoughts on Ronda Rousey's controversial comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes