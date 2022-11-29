Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega has high praise for Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the top female stars in the company, and she's the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. She recently defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series and emerged victorious. The UFC Hall of Famer's title run, however, has been heavily criticized by wrestling fans.

Speaking on the That’s Dope podcast, Zelina Vega spoke highly of Ronda Rousey, referring to her as one of the best.

“Honestly, I love Ronda. I absolutely love Ronda. Here’s the thing. She wasn’t just some bozo off the street who’s decided to do this on a Tuesday. She was one of the best, like one of the absolute best. If she made that career change to go into WWE, that brings in her fans, that misses our fans of hers, and it’s something that people don’t get to see usually. ‘I would love to see how she matches up with this person’ or whatever," said Vega. (H/T WrestleZone)

Zelina Vega says she loves that Ronda Rousey is in WWE

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made a surprise return to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, which she won. She then began feuding with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

When asked if Ronda Rousey is rough in the ring, Zelina Vega stated:

“I’ve never been in the ring with her in that sense where I’ve taken any moves from her. So I can’t say if she’s rough or not... I don’t see her trying to take s*** out on people or specifically trying to hurt people for any reason. Everybody has their own personal relationships with people, but I love that she’s with us.”

Rousey dethroned Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules to recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship. It'll be interesting to see who her next challenger will be.

Who do you think will dethrone Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments below!

