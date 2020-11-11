JBL reacts to Ronda Rousey calling WWE a 'fake' sport [Exclusive]

In April 2020, Ronda Rousey's appearance on Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast was published, where her controversial 'fake fighting' comments about pro wrestling led to some backlash from WWE Superstars and the fans.

A few days later, Rousey responded to her critics through Twitter, where she defended 'real fighters', but acknowledged to some extent that being on the road for 300 days in the pro wrestling industry is no easy feat.

There has been a wide debate across social media whether or not Ronda Rousey's comments were made under a kayfabe context.

Former WWE Champion JBL recently appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone to talk about various topics. The soon to be WWE Hall of Famer also shared his thoughts on Rousey's controversial comments from several months ago:

"She [Ronda Rousey] was the hottest thing about six months ago with all that tension she got on herself. I don't know if she did that on purpose or not, where she called 'fake' wrestling. But she sure got a lot of heat off of it. I mean, if she didn't [do it on purpose], she hit a goldmine. If she did [do it on purpose], she's really smart. And she may be, I don't know her. I don't know either way. People say good things about her in the WWE that I've talked to."

Ronda Rousey may wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 37 next year

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Last month, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that Ronda Rousey is still under a WWE contract and was expected to work at WrestleMania next year.

A report from WrestlingNews.co has stated that Vince McMahon is hoping to execute a Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2021 when both of them are ready to return to action. Becky Lynch is expected to give birth in December this year.

Regardless of what fans may think about The Rowdy One, it can't be denied that the WWE RAW Women's Division was at its peak in terms of momentum before Ronda Rousey last appeared at WrestleMania 35.

